Stacktrace Podcast 087: “An ARM and a leg”

- Jun. 10th 2020 10:00 am PT

0

A deep dive into the iOS background operations model and how it could potentially be improved, rumors about both ARM Macs and a new iMac design being unveiled at WWDC20, and a discussion around designing custom systems for apps. That, and your regular updates from both John and Rambo, on this week’s episode of Stacktrace.

