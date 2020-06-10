Stacktrace Podcast 087: “An ARM and a leg”

A deep dive into the iOS background operations model and how it could potentially be improved, rumors about both ARM Macs and a new iMac design being unveiled at WWDC20, and a discussion around designing custom systems for apps. That, and your regular updates from both John and Rambo, on this week’s episode of Stacktrace.
Download MP3
Links
- Watch Time episode with Ish ShaBazz
- ChibiStudio
- WWDC by Sundell
- Bloomberg’s report about ARM Macs being announced at WWDC
- Rumor about a redesigned iMac being announced at WWDC
- How the Australian COVID-19 contact tracing app is reminding its users to open it
- Grand Central Dispatch
- Sharing UserDefaults data within an app group
- URLSessionConfiguration
- Rambo’s dotSwift talk about app architecture
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel