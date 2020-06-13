Podcast of the Week: Hope, Through History

Hope, Through History podcast is a recent addition to my subscription list. In a world dominated by fear at the moment, it provides some great context on everything we’re facing.

9to5Mac’s Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list.

Welcome to Hope, Through History, with Pulitzer Prize Winning and Best Selling Author and Historian, Jon Meacham and directed and produced by Cadence13. HTH explores some of the most historic and trying times in American History, and how this nation dealt with these moments, the impact of these moments and how we came through these moments a unified nation. Season One takes a look at critical moments around the 1918 Flu Pandemic, the Great Depression, World War II, the polio epidemic and the Cuban Missile Crisis. These stories of crisis—the term originates in the writings of Hippocrates, as a moment in the course of a disease where a patient either lives or dies—are rich, and in our own 2020 hour of pandemic and slow-motion but indisputably real panic, there’s utility in re-engaging with the stories of how leaders and citizens have reacted amid tension and tumult. The vicissitudes of history always challenge us in new and often-confounding ways; that’s in the nature of things. Still, as Winston Churchill once remarked, “The future is unknowable, but the past should give us hope”—the hope that human ingenuity, reason, and character can combine to save us from the abyss and keep us on a path, in another phrase of Churchill’s, to broad, sun-lit uplands.

In the first fifteen years of my adult life, I faced the fear of being draft-eligible during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, being newly married during the Great Recession, and now I am a parent with three small children during a global pandemic. I feel like I’ve been through a lot, but this podcast is helping me put it all into context. I am excited about finishing up season one.

Hope, Through History can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Castro, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

Don’t forget about the great lineup of podcasts on the 9to5 Network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: