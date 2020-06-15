Create custom Apple Watch screenshots with ‘Watchshot’ app

If for some reason you ever needed to create a custom screenshot with an Apple Watch frame, you know it’s not the easiest thing to do on an iPhone or iPad. With the new Watchshot app, not only can you create these screenshots easily, but you can also combine them with a range of Apple Watch models.

There’s nothing complicated about using Watchshot. Once you have installed and opened the app, it asks you to choose an Apple Watch screenshot in your photo library. The best part comes next, when users can choose which Apple Watch frame they want to use with that screenshot.

There are more than 30 options available, including Apple Watch models in aluminum, stainless steel, and ceramic in different colors and bands. You can even find the new 2020 Pride Edition Sport Bands there.

With your custom screenshot ready, Watchshot lets you save it in the Photos app or share it with other apps. This is particularly useful for creating promotional images of an app, illustrating articles, or simply for trying out your favorite watch face with different Apple Watch bands.

The only downside I’ve noticed is that there’s no option to save the screenshots with a transparent background, which makes them unusable in some cases. Even so, the app is still worth a try, due to its ease of use and the options available.

Watchshot is available for free on the App Store and it requires iOS 13.0 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: