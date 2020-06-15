Whether you want to take advantage of the 0% interest offers for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more or have been wanting to get Apple’s credit card for while for another reason, follow along for how to apply for Apple Card on iPhone and iPad.

Apple Card offers a variety of compelling features like its Daily Cash program, strong focus on security and privacy, no fees, a clean, optional Titanium physical card, and a great software experience to track spending and more on iPhone.

While Apple has offered free iPhone financing to Apple Card users for some time, a new addition is the ability to get 0% interest financing for iPad, Mac, AirPods, and more. The interest-free period ranges from 6-12 months depending on the product you’re buying. There’s also a $50 sign up bonus promotion through 7/31/2020.

Here are some of the requirements for Apple Card eligibility:

Be 18 years or older, depending on where you live

Be a U.S. citizen or a lawful U.S. resident with a valid, physical U.S. address that is not a P.O. Box. You can also use a military address

Have a compatible iPhone with the latest iOS version (iPhone 6 or later)

Using two-factor authentication with your Apple ID and be signed in to iCloud with your Apple ID

Apple works with Goldman Sachs to provide the financial end of Apple Card.

How to apply for Apple Card on iPhone and iPad

On iPhone open the Wallet app (on iPad head to Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Add Card) You might see an offer at the top to apply for Apple Card (if not tap the + icon in the top right corner) Choose Apply for Apple Card Read the terms and conditions, tap Continue Confirm your Apple ID, name, date of birth, and phone number, tap Next Enter your address (no P.O. boxes) Enter the last four digits of your social security number Enter your total annual income (required by Goldman Sachs) Agree to the terms and conditions It will just take a few moments and you’ll see if you’re immediately approved or not

In some cases, Apple/Goldman Sachs may ask for you to share a photo of your driver’s license or State ID.

Here’s how the process looks:

Once your application is submitted, you should see a screen that lets you know if you’re approved or not. Check out our previous hands-on coverage of using Apple Card, tracking spending, and more with iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

For more details on the application process, see Apple’s support document here.

