What looks like a major outage has hit T-Mobile while Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint this afternoon are also seeing downtime. Hundreds of thousands of T-Mobile customers are saying they can’t make calls and texts with some having no Internet connection too. The issues for all four carriers appear to be nationwide.

This afternoon T-Mobile users began seeing the service down for making calls and texts. At the time of writing, over 100,000 people have logged issues on Downdetector.com and also shared the problems they’re having on Twitter. Some are seeing their internet connection still working with calls and texts being the issue while some are seeing all service from T-Mobile down.

Reports are coming from all around the US for the T-Mobile outage. Interestingly enough, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint users are also all experiencing connection issues today but the biggest impact to service seems to be with T-Mobile so far.

T-Mobile’s Metro service is also seeing downtime with one customer being told by the company that the carrier is doing an “upgrade” of some sort.” But that’s just one story from one customer service rep. There appears to be a much bigger problem happening.

The curious thing is that the map of reported issues across all four major US carriers appears similar, with affected areas spanning most of the major US cities. Regional carriers like U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Mint, Cricket, and more are also seeing outages. However, some of those are MVNOs which means that if the major carrier they lease from is having trouble, they likely will too.

There’s no word yet from the carriers on what is causing the issues. Here’s the map view of reported outages from Downdetector for the major carriers:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

@TMobileHelp is there a service outage? I cant text or call but I can use the internet to send this tweet lol — Cameron Hegger (@CameronHegger) June 15, 2020

Verizon having an outage too? — penny. (@privatepardi) June 15, 2020

Was ATT in that outage too?? Because…… — Eve🌱 (@itsevejf) June 15, 2020

@sprintcare service is down for me for the past hour or so. No internet service. — K. (@_bluehydrangea) June 15, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: