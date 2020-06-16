Etsy iOS app gains AR support to visualize paintings and photography in your home

- Jun. 16th 2020 11:41 am PT

Popular creative and custom goods marketplace Etsy is jumping on the augmented reality train and bringing the ability to visualize paintings, photography, and prints in your own space with iPhone or iPad before you make a purchase.

Coming several years after many companies like Target, IKEA, and Wayfair added AR to their iOS apps to help customers get a better feel for products in their homes before making a purchase, Etsy has launched its AR feature for iPhone and iPad too (via The Verge).

Etsy detailed the update in a blog post today, the limited AR support comes in beta for now.

At Etsy, our product and engineering teams are always experimenting to help buyers shop our unique listings with confidence, and launching this feature is an exciting first step in implementing augmented reality to create a more visual shopping experience. Our beta launch starts with prints, photography and portraits, and we’re excited to collect feedback from our community as we work to expand into other categories.

Even though the feature is technically in beta, it’s available for all users in the latest version 5.52 of the Etsy iOS app. There’s no Android support at the moment but Etsy said: “We hope to make the feature available for Android users as soon as possible.”

Interestingly enough, no mention of Etsy using Apple’s ARKit to build the new feature.

Here’s how to use the new AR feature:

  • Open your Etsy iOS app and select an item categorized as Paintings, Photography, or Prints.
  • Tap the augmented reality icon on the top right corner of the item image.
  • Move your iPhone or iPad camera around your space for the AR feature to work, and tap to place the item on your desired spot.
  • Voila! The item will appear on your screen — move it around to see how it’ll look in different parts of your space.
  • If available, test different sizes by zooming on the item.

