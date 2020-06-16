Philips Hue announces new 1600 lumen smart bulb, updated Lightstrip Plus and Bloom table lamp

Signify has announced a trio of new Philips Hue lighting accessories today. The lineup includes a 1600 lumen Hue bulb, a new Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus, and a refreshed version of the Philips Hue Bloom table lamp. Head below for the details.

The new Philips Hue White A21 bulb was first rumored earlier this month, and the company has now made it official. The new A21 bulb features 1600 lumen output, so if you find traditional Philips Hue bulbs a bit too dim, this could be a great option for you. This is equivalent to a jump from a conventional 60W bulb to a 100W one.

Signify explains that the new Philips Hue White A21 bulb could be useful to fully illuminate areas like a garage or kitchen. It will be available in July for $19.99:

The new, powerful Philips Hue White A21 bulb (available in late July, MSRP: $19.99) is the brightest bulb in the collection. With 1600 lumen output (equivalent to a traditional 100W bulb), it can fully illuminate a kitchen, garage or any other room. The smart light bulb also offers wireless dimming, so you can easily go from functional to mood lighting with the tap of an app.

At this point, the brighter Philips Hue bulb is only available in white and it’s unclear if there are any plans for brighter color bulbs in the future.

Next up is a new Bluetooth-enabled version of the Philips Hue Lighstrip Plus. This means it does not require the Hue Bridge to work, though you will still need the Bridge to access HomeKit support, remote access, Philips Hue Entertainment, and Friends of Hue and third-party app support.

The Bluetooth-enabled Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus gives you colorful, smart light anywhere in your home. Place it along kitchen cabinets and staircases or highlight decorative pieces. You can customize the lightstrip by cutting it to the perfect size or connecting it up to eight Hue Bluetooth-enabled extensions. You can also now reuse trimmed pieces, so you can adapt the lightstrip to your room or décor. The Lightstrip (2-meter base MSRP: $79.99; 1-meter extension: $24.99) will be available at Target starting this week and at additional retailers later this summer.

Finally, Signify has also debuted a new version of its Philips Hue Bloom table lamp, which will be available in late July for $69.99. This is an upgraded version of the Hue Bloom that has been available for several years. It features a new white finish, richer colors, improved white light, and an output of up to 500 lumens. The new Philips Hue Bloom can be tuned from warm white to cool daylight. There is also now Bluetooth support here as well.

Check out images of the latest Philips Hue accessories below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: