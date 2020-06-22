tvOS 14 brings support for streaming YouTube in 4K on Apple TV

One of the most common complaints about tvOS is its lack of support for 4K support in the YouTube app. That will change with this year’s introduction of tvOS 14, which will add support for 4K streaming in the YouTube app for the first time.

Apple quickly glossed over the introduction of tvOS 14 during today’s WWDC 2020 keynote, but hidden on the tvOS 14 features webpage is the small tidbit that 4K YouTube support is coming:

Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K glory. Your favorite music, slo‑mo, outdoor, and vlog footage never looked better.

The lack of 4K support in YouTube has been a bizarre hole in the Apple TV experience, especially when compared with competing platforms such as Amazon Fire TV. It’s weird that YouTube 4K support is tied to tvOS 14, but nonetheless, at least we know it’s coming.

Other changes in tvOS 14 include a new Home app experience with camera integration and more directly on the Apple TV. tvOS 14 also includes new multi-user gaming features as well as support for Xbox Elite 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers. You can read about all of the new features in our full coverage right here.

tvOS 14 is available to developer beta testers now and will be released to public beta users in July. Apple says a public release is on track for this fall. What do you think of the Apple TV updates coming with tvOS 14? What are you most excited to try? Let us know down in the comments!

