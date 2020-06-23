In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Andrew von Nagy of Celona to discuss CBRS and managed LTE for the Apple-focused enterprise.
Links mentioned in this episode
- Tech deep dive videos by Andrew von Nagy on CBRS, LTE and 5G
- Hands-on testing of Apple devices on CBRS based LTE
