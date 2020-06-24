Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- watchOS 7 drops Force Touch support, likely ahead of Apple Watch Series 6 hardware changes
- Photos: Apple to ship new 20 W power adapter with iPhone 12
- Apple begins approving first developers for Apple Silicon Mac mini Transition Kit
- macOS 11 Big Sur brings back startup chime, battery life time remaining estimates
