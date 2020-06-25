Internet speed-test company HighSpeedInternet just hit three million tests across the US, and have reported back on the ten fastest Internet speeds – and the ten slowest – across both states and cities.

It also revealed the average speeds across the whole of the US by different providers …

The company split the 3M tests by state and city, and calculated an average for each.

Some US households have access to gigabit internet, which is fast enough to stream movies on 20 devices at the same time. Other households barely have enough bandwidth to stream a single YouTube video.

The ten fastest states are:

Maryland – 84.1 Mbps Delaware – 80.9 Mbps New Jersey – 76.3 Mbps D.C. – 75.2 Mbps Virginia – 74.5 Mbps Rhode Island – 74.5 Mbps Massachusetts – 73.6 Mbps Colorado – 70.9 Mbps Washington – 67.3 Mbps California – 67.2 Mbps

The ten slowest:

Alaska – 20.6 Mbps Montana – 30.1 Mbps Maine – 30.8 Mbps Idaho – 30.9 Mbps Wyoming – 33.3 Mbps South Dakota – 33.3 Mbps Iowa – 35.8 Mbps Arkansas – 37.3 Mbps Mississippi – 37.9 Mbps Hawaii – 38.1 Mbps

The company then did the same for cities. Fastest:

Whitestone, NY – 138.4 Mbps Elkridge, MD – 114.0 Mbps Merrick, NY – 112.0 Mbps Odenton, MD – 109.9 Mbps Halethorpe, MD – 109.0 Mbps Pasadena, MD – 108.3 Mbps Somerset, NJ – 107.8 Mbps Pacifica, CA – 106.5 Mbps Merchantville, NJ – 106.4 Mbps Long Island City, NY – 105.8 Mbps Slowest:

Stowe, VT – 7.3 Mbps Española, NM – 7.7 Mbps Ville Platte, LA – 7.8 Mbps Oneonta, AL – 8.6 Mbps Kingston, WA – 9.2 Mbps Elko, NV – 9.5 Mbps Foley, AL – 10.1 Mbps New Richmond, WI – 10.2 Mbps Wasilla, AK – 10.4 Mbps Vashon, WA – 10.9 Mbps The best provider was Xfinity, worst was CenturyLink. Average speeds across both fixed-line and mobile Internet are likely to increase as 5G takes off, but it’s likely to be several years before we see anything approaching blanket coverage across populated areas of the US, and gigabit 5G is only supported by mmWave, which is extremely short-range and likely to be limited to heavily-trafficked locations for a long time.

