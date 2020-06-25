See the 10 fastest Internet speeds, and 10 slowest, across states and cities

- Jun. 25th 2020 6:26 am PT

Internet speed-test company HighSpeedInternet just hit three million tests across the US, and have reported back on the ten fastest Internet speeds – and the ten slowest – across both states and cities.

It also revealed the average speeds across the whole of the US by different providers …

The company split the 3M tests by state and city, and calculated an average for each.

Some US households have access to gigabit internet, which is fast enough to stream movies on 20 devices at the same time. Other households barely have enough bandwidth to stream a single YouTube video.

The ten fastest states are:

  1. Maryland – 84.1 Mbps
  2. Delaware – 80.9 Mbps
  3. New Jersey – 76.3 Mbps
  4. D.C. – 75.2 Mbps
  5. Virginia – 74.5 Mbps
  6. Rhode Island – 74.5 Mbps
  7. Massachusetts – 73.6 Mbps
  8. Colorado – 70.9 Mbps
  9. Washington – 67.3 Mbps
  10. California – 67.2 Mbps

The ten slowest:

  1. Alaska – 20.6 Mbps
  2. Montana – 30.1 Mbps
  3. Maine – 30.8 Mbps
  4. Idaho – 30.9 Mbps
  5. Wyoming – 33.3 Mbps
  6. South Dakota – 33.3 Mbps
  7. Iowa – 35.8 Mbps
  8. Arkansas – 37.3 Mbps
  9. Mississippi – 37.9 Mbps
  10. Hawaii – 38.1 Mbps
The company then did the same for cities. Fastest:
  1. Whitestone, NY – 138.4 Mbps
  2. Elkridge, MD – 114.0 Mbps
  3. Merrick, NY – 112.0 Mbps
  4. Odenton, MD – 109.9 Mbps
  5. Halethorpe, MD – 109.0 Mbps
  6. Pasadena, MD – 108.3 Mbps
  7. Somerset, NJ – 107.8 Mbps
  8. Pacifica, CA – 106.5 Mbps
  9. Merchantville, NJ – 106.4 Mbps
  10. Long Island City, NY – 105.8 Mbps
Slowest:
  1. Stowe, VT – 7.3 Mbps
  2. Española, NM – 7.7 Mbps
  3. Ville Platte, LA – 7.8 Mbps
  4. Oneonta, AL – 8.6 Mbps
  5. Kingston, WA – 9.2 Mbps
  6. Elko, NV – 9.5 Mbps
  7. Foley, AL – 10.1 Mbps
  8. New Richmond, WI – 10.2 Mbps
  9. Wasilla, AK – 10.4 Mbps
  10. Vashon, WA – 10.9 Mbps

The best provider was Xfinity, worst was CenturyLink.

Average speeds across both fixed-line and mobile Internet are likely to increase as 5G takes off, but it’s likely to be several years before we see anything approaching blanket coverage across populated areas of the US, and gigabit 5G is only supported by mmWave, which is extremely short-range and likely to be limited to heavily-trafficked locations for a long time.

