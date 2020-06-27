Finding a protective iPhone case that doesn’t add too much bulk or hide the device’s design can be tricky. Griffin has the solution to that problem with its classic iPhone SE Survivor series cases that offer up to 7-ft. drop protection with slim, premium designs. Head below for a look at the new cases.

Griffin has been a go-to brand for iPhone and Apple accessories for quite a long time, and it’s tapping into its 25 years of experience and innovation to bring two of its classic Survivor designs to the new iPhone SE. The “Classics for a Classic” include the Survivor Strong and Survivor Clear and feature the company’s tried and true designs with all-new protection technology.

Both cases feature drop protection that exceeds the MIL-STD-810G rating in premium designs. That means you’re getting a perfect fitting iPhone case that offers a comfortable feel in hand. The Survivor cases remind iPhone users that you don’t have to pick between protection and aesthetics.

Survivor Strong for iPhone SE

The Survivor Strong case for iPhone SE features a slim design with robust protection able to handle up to 7-foot drops onto concrete. It also includes a special coating to prevent scratches. The svelte form factor means it’s easy to slide in and out of your pocket and comfortable to hold.

The Survivor Strong case is compatible with wireless charging and comes in black and clear.

Survivor Clear for iPhone SE

If you’re looking for a really slim case without compromising on protection for your iPhone SE, the Survivor Clear is a great choice. Like the Survivor Strong, the slimmer brother keeps the MIL-STD-810G rating and can handle up to 4-foot drops. It’s also wireless charging compatible.

Unique to the Survivor Clear is a high gloss finish that’s resistant to scratches, grease, and dirt. Griffin is also using a non-yellowing rubber bumper so the Survivor Clear holds up well over time and keeps your iPhone looking great.

The super-slim Survivor Clear comes in a clear or black (clear + black bumper) finish.

15% off for 9to5Mac readers

The Griffin Survivor Strong and Survivor Clear cases for iPhone SE normally run $29.99 and $19.99, respectively. But 9to5Mac readers can use the code “9TO5SURVIVOR” at checkout to take 15% off their entire order.

