Podcast of the Week: Watch What Crappens

I know that if you are reading the title, you are probably wondering why I might think 9to5Mac readers would like this show. I want to bring it up because of what it means to the podcast ecosystem.

9to5Mac’s Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list

Watch What Crappens is a show that recaps Bravo TV shows. Both of the hosts are very talented, and I know that one of them is a reader of 9to5Mac. I bring it up because it’s showing how podcasts fit along with other forms of media. Watch What Crappens has gotten so popular that they do live shows (when it’s not a worldwide pandemic) that have even had appearances by people from the same shows they recap. Their podcast has a cult-like following along with a healthy Patreon community. Podcasts have become an essential medium for extending books, TV shows, movies, and even music. It’s a way that creators can continue engaging with their fans after each chapter, episode, etc.

Watch What Crappens is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or via RSS.

Don’t forget about the great lineup of podcasts on the 9to5 Network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: