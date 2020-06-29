Apple Card 3% Daily Cash back expands to Exxon and Mobil gas stations

Apple Card is adding another benefit for cardholders: 3% Daily Cash back at Exxon and Mobil gas stations. This means that when you pay with Apple Pay using your Apple Card, you’ll earn 3% cash back through the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Apple’s new deal with Exxon and Mobil gas stations is the latest expansion of Apple Card benefits. You can use Apple Pay inside Exxon and Mobil stores, or use the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app and pay at the pump with your Apple Card via Apple Pay (via CNBC).

Apple Card offers 1% Daily Cash on all transactions, 2% on all Apple Pay transactions, and 3% on transactions through select retailers, including Apple, Uber, Walgreens, T-Mobile, Nike, and now Exxon and Mobil gas stations.

Earlier this month, Walgreens and Apple teamed up to offer $50 in Daily Cash when you get a new Apple Card and spend $50+ at Walgreens in your first 30 days of opening an account. This promotion runs until the of the month.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

