Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169 in today’s best deals, plus a new Anker sale starts at $10. You can also save big on previous-generation MacBook Pro, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 from $169 for a limited time. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. It also matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

Anker deals start at $10 in latest sale

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale at Amazon, offering notable price drops on some of its latest USB-C charging gear. Headlining today is the 36W PowerPort III Duo Wall Charger for $21. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low price as well as our previous mention. This compact wall charger offers two USB-C ports, delivering a combined 36W of power output. It’s a solid option for charging up smartphones and other small to mid-range devices. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Take $400 off select Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Today only, B&H offers Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,099. As a comparison, that’s down $350 from the original price and $100 less than Best Buy’s current price.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

