There was much confusion earlier in the year when Intel first touted Thunderbolt 4 as the successor to Thunderbolt 3, implying that it would be faster. It quickly transpired that this is not the case: the new standard will offer exactly the same 40Gb/s maximum speed as Thunderbolt 3.

But Intel today released the full specs, and the company says that while it isn’t faster, it does have better specs in several ways …

Intel says it is boosting the specs in several respects:

Supports the full speed of 40Gb/s with cables of up to 2m in length

Supports two 4K displays instead of one (or one 8K display)

At least one port must provide 100W power for laptop charging

Thunderbolt 4 docks must support wake from sleep

Must offer DMA protection against Thunderspy attacks

Confusion over data speeds doesn’t end there, however. While the maximum bandwidth remains 40Gb/s, Thunderbolt 3 systems only had to support 16Gb/s for PCIe connections, which meant this was the maximum speed you’d see for many external SSD devices. Thunderbolt 4 requires PCIe bandwidth to be doubled to 32Gb/s.

And as if that weren’t enough, there’s also USB4. This uses the same physical USB-C connection, but has a different spec. There had been similar confusion over data speeds there, with Intel now clarifying the spec:

20Gb/s

Supports a single 4K display

Only needs to provide 7.5W power delivery

All of which means you won’t be able to tell by looking at a USB-C port whether it supports Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, or USB4.

Yeah, it’s still a mess.

Intel says manufacturers will be able to order Thunderbolt 4 controllers later this year. This means it should come to new Intel Macs by early next year. However, Apple’s plans for Thunderbolt support on ARM-powered Macs are as yet unknown.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: