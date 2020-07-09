Save on iPad, iMac Pro, and MacBooks in today’s best deals, plus a rare discount on space gray keyboards, more

Today’s best deals include Woot’s 1-day sale, Apple’s space gray Wireless Keyboard, and iPhone SE at $5 per month. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Woot’s 1-day Apple sale

Today only, Woot is hosting a large Apple sale including deals on iPads, iMacs, and more. Our top pick is the certified refurbished 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $270. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $399, today’s deal is the second-best refurbished offer we’ve tracked. Apple currently charges $299 for the same model.

Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A9 chip and M9 motion coprocessor. Other notable features include an 8MP iSight camera, Touch ID, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Apple’s space gray Numeric Wireless Keyboard

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad in space gray for $130. Regularly $149, today’s deal is a return to the historic Amazon all-time low and the second-best we’ve seen all-time when other retailers are accounted for.

Magic Keyboard takes the Apple design, cuts the wires, and delivers a sleek typing experience for your Mac. It comes with a built-in battery that can be recharged via Lightning cable. Best of all? It automatically pairs with Macs, so you don’t have to go through that annoying Bluetooth setup. It’s far rarer to see this model with the integrated numerical pad discounted, so jump in today if you’re at all interested.

iPhone SE is $5 month

Best Buy is offering Apple’s latest iPhone SE 64GB on Sprint for $5 per month when you add a line or activate a new account. Overall, you’ll pay a total of $120 over the course of 24-months for the phone. Normally $399, today’s deal is the best available and one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked outside of a few times when we’ve seen it offered for free with similar requirements.

The all-new iPhone SE offers the same A13 Bionic processor that’s found in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. This means that Apple’s budget-focused smartphone will have more than enough power to handle any task you throw at it. It also has portrait mode, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID, 4K video, and more. Find out if the 2020 iPhone SE is right for you in our hands-on video review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: