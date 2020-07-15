Stacktrace Podcast 092: “App Store review lawyer”

After an accidental deep dive into SwiftUI, John and Rambo discuss the recent issues with Facebook’s iOS SDK and whether Apple should force developers to adopt more platform features. Then, this episode’s actual deep dive, into backend-driven UIs.

https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/LBEzGpPEzG_StacktraceEp92.mp3

Links

Subscribe:

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: