Latest Pixelmator Pro update makes it easy to draw text around a path

- Jul. 16th 2020 6:07 am PT

Apps & Updates
The Pixelmator team today launches its latest free update, Pixelmator Pro 1.7. The hero feature of this release is the addition of curved text options. It is now super simple to draw text along a curve, or any freeform path.

In addition to the standard Type tool, there is now a dropdown to expose alternative text layouts: circular, path and freeform. This makes it really easy to add decorative text to your compositions that trace around the perimeter of your scene, unlocking a lot more creativity.

The new text tools support all standard typographic features, including tweaks to letter spacing to space out the text along the full width of the path.

Also new in version 1.7 is a new welcome screen on app launch that adds simple shortcuts to recent documents, and the ability to rotate the canvas to any angle. This rotation does not affect the exported image, but it may be useful to look at the current composition in a different way, whilst designing the final piece.

Simply use two fingers on a trackpad to rotate the canvas. The app triggers satisfying haptic feedback when snapping to regular 90 degree intervals.

You can get Pixelmator Pro exclusively in the Mac App Store. Find out more on the developer’s website.

