9to5Mac Happy Hour 286: iOS 14 privacy, iOS 13.6 released, the state of the Apple Watch

This week Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack privacy features in iOS 14, Apple’s first tweet, iPhone 12 and the braided USB-C cable, the latest Apple Silicon Mac expectations, iOS 13.6, and much more.

Here's the live stream for today's episode starting at 9 a.m. ET (or the video after 10 a.m. ET):

