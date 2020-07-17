Noticed that your iPhone 11 (iPhone XS, XR, X too) doesn’t show the battery percentage in the status bar? Read along for five ways to show your battery percentage on Apple’s recent iPhones.

Update: With iOS 14 and the new widgets, you can permanently place your iPhone’s battery percentage on your home screen or an app page (and see other device battery levels like AirPods too). iOS 14 is currently available as a free public or developer beta. Read more here on how to install it and we’ve got a detailed walkthrough on adding the battery widget here.

With the status bar being more compact on Apple’s iPhone X and later, there’s less room to show device information compared to previous iPhones that had a status bar running across the entire width of the display.

While there’s not a way to permanently show your battery percentage on the Lock screen and Home screen on the most recent iPhones, here are four ways to quickly get a look at your exact battery level.

How to show battery percentage on iPhone 11

With iOS 14 (currently in beta), add a battery widget to your home screen or an app page On iOS 13, you can also open Control Center (swipe down from top right corner) Alternatively, from the lock screen or some screen, swipe from left to right, and you’ll find the battery percentage near the top of the Today View screen You can ask Siri Or plug in your iPhone, and you’ll momentarily see the percentage show on the lock screen

Here’s how these options look in practice:

And here’s a look at the battery widget that’s available in iOS 14:

For more help with getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how-to guide as well as the following articles:

