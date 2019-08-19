Are you seeing junk calendar notifications or events pop up on your iCloud calendar on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac? Read on for how to report and remove iCloud calendar spam.
Digital spam has evolved over the years and has moved into a variety of annoying avenues. One of the less common places spammers have been targeting is users’ calendars.
For now, you aren’t able to report and remove calendar spam on iPhone, iPad, and Mac (outside of just deleting it), but Apple has a process on iCloud.com to report it like you would a spam email that can help prevent it in the future.
How to report and remove iCloud calendar spam
- Head to iCloud on the web and log in on your desktop or laptop
- Open the Calendar app
- Open the spam event and click Report Junk
- Click OK
When you report calendar spam as junk, it will also be removed from all of your Apple devices that are synced with that iCloud account. Hopefully, we’ll get a report junk button in the Calendar app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac in the future.
