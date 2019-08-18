One of the ways Apple Card is unique is that it doesn’t have a card number printed on the physical card itself. Nonetheless, if you lose your Apple Card, you’ll still want to lock it to prevent any sort of fraud. Here’s how to do that.

Like most things with Apple Card, you can easily lock your physical Apple Card in the Wallet app. You can also easily request a replacement. Locking your physical Apple Card means you won’t be able to use it for any purchases.

How to lock your physical Apple Card

Open the Wallet app Tap your Apple Card Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner Scroll down and tap “Lock Card

To request a replacement card, simply tap the “Request Replacement Card” option and verify your address and details. To unlock your card, simply tap “Unlock Card” and enter your Apple ID password when prompted.

