Do you have a Windows laptop or desktop that you’d like to sync up with iCloud? Read along for how to get access to iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendars, iCloud Drive, and Safari bookmarks on your Windows machine.

No matter if you use a Windows PC as your primary or secondary computer, it’s quick and easy to set it up with iCloud access. Notably, the iCloud for Windows build found on the Microsoft Store requires Windows 10 version 18362.145 or higher. If you’re running an older version of Windows, download the iCloud software directly from Apple.

In addition to bringing over photos, videos, folders, and files with iCloud Photos and iCloud Drive from your Apple devices to your Windows machine, you can also sync Safari bookmarks to Internet Explorer, Firefox, or Chrome.

To get iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calenders working with Windows, make sure you’re using Outlook 2016 or later.

How to download and install iCloud for Windows

On your Windows machine, head to Apple’s iCloud page for Windows or the Microsoft Store (latter requires Windows 10) Download the iCloudSetup.exe file and open it to install iCloud for Windows Follow the set up prompts and sign in with the iCloud account you’d like to have access to

To get help with frequently asked questions, have a look at Apple’s iCloud for Windows support document here.

