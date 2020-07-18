Podcast of the Week: Treasure Island 2020

- Jul. 18th 2020 9:00 am PT

Kid focused podcasts are a fun way to pass the time during summer travel, and one of my favorite new ones is Treasure Island 2020. Sam Payne, a host at BYUradio and producer of the show, called it a “reimagining” of Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 “Treasure Island.”

9to5Mac's Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list.

BYUradio has teamed up with Gen-Z Media to produce Treasure Island 2020.

James Hawkins helps his mom run a motel in modern day Montauk, Long Island. But when a mysterious man washes up on the beach with a treasure map tattooed on his chest, James discovers that Billy Bones is, in fact, a time traveling pirate from the 18th century. James and his new friends, Morgan and Max, follow the map right into a magical portal that leads them back nearly three hundred years and back into a swashbuckling adventure.

My family listened to the show on the way to vacation, and my kids were immediately drawn into the story. The production quality is fantastic.

Subscribe to Treasure Island 2020 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Castro, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

iPhone SE case- Griffin Survivor

