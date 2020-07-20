Belkin’s most compact HomeKit smart plug now available to order

At CES 2020 earlier this year, Belkin debuted a new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug with HomeKit support in an ultra-compact design. As with most CES announcements, the accessory was teased at the time, rather than released. Starting today, however, the new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is now available to order.

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug fits into any outlet with the key characteristic of being small enough that it also doesn’t obstruct other sockets. This new accessory is a followup to the popular Wemo Mini Smart Plug, which is 45% larger but slightly more affordable than today’s new WiFi Smart Plug.

The Wemo Wifi Smart Plug packs support for HomeKit, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. There are no additional subscriptions or hubs required, with the device itself connecting directly to your WiFi network.

With its sleek, compact form—45% smaller than the Mini— the Smart Plug fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets. This allows you to stack an additional Smart Plug or another device in the same outlet. The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug lets you control your electronic devices right from your phone or tablet. The Smart Plug uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of lamps, fans, and more—with no subscription or hub required.

Smart plugs are a useful addition to your smart home setup and can help give non-smart devices smartphone control. For example, you can pair a smart plug with something like a fan or coffeemaker to integrate that accessory with your HomeKit setup and automations.

The new Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is available now from Belkin for $24.99, or you can pick up a three-pack for $49.99.

