Apple @ Work Podcast: Apple device strategy for storage, charging, and sanitation

- Jul. 21st 2020 3:00 am PT

0

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Kevin Kuvular from LocknCharge to discuss Apple device storage, keeping devices charged, and a new iPad sanitation production for K-12.

Sponsored by iMazing: The popular iOS device manager which gives you unparalleled control over iOS and iPadOS data. Request your free trial now.

Links mentioned in this episode

Connect with Bradley

Listen and Subscribe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AnyBackup autobackup fast charger

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Apple @ Work Podcast

Apple @ Work Podcast

Bradley Chambers and various experts discuss the latest with Apple in the enterprise and K-12. New episodes come out bi-weekly on Wednesday

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

Backblaze

Backblaze

Unlimited cloud-based backup for macOS for $6 per month
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.