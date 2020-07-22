Stacktrace Podcast 093: “Life is not paper”

Rambo shuts down two of his projects and battles Dark Mode on macOS, John re-evaluates his goals and work priorities, and the two discuss the big Twitter hack, engineering management, and whether Apple has changed their strategy around when to ship new features.
