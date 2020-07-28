Apple updates Apple Music Toolbox with new tools and banners for marketers

- Jul. 28th 2020 12:48 pm PT

0

Apple has announced several updates to its Apple Music Marketing Tools today. The changes are designed to make it easier for publishers and marketers to link to Apple Music, as well as specific songs and albums.

Apple says:

We’ve updated the Apple Music Toolbox to make it easy to link to the top of Apple Music as well as specific songs and albums. See the new Apple Music subscription links page.

Apple also notes that Apple Music banners are now available in the Apple Music toolbox. These banners can be used by publishers to easily link to Apple Music playlists and songs:

Also, Apple Music banners are now available in the toolbox. These banners are available in a variety of sizes and 17 languages. Combine these banners with new subscription links using the Apple Music toolbox. Be sure to add your affiliate token to ensure you receive proper credit and receive commission for subscriptions you drive.

The goal of the Apple Music Toolbox is to make it easy for publishers, record labels, promoters, and editorial publications to track and monetize Apple Music links. Apple offers similar toolboxes for Apple Podcasts, Books, News+, and TV+ as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase plastic ocean waste collection

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service that includes 50 million songs and is available on iOS, macOS, HomePod, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Sonos, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Android.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.