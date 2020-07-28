Weather on the Way adds weather forecasts for your summer travel planning

Weather on the Way is a new weather app for iPhone that adds an interesting take on this existing category — it combines navigation and weather. It will calculate a route to your destination and show a forecast for points along this route, exactly at the time you will be driving through each stop.

The app uses Apple’s Dark Sky API to calculate the weather, but more weather sources are coming in future updates. It helps you plan for temperature and precipitation along your route but also tracks visibility range, wind, and UV index to help plan for the best possible timing when traveling.

I’ve been testing the app throughout the summer, and it’s a really interesting idea that will be useful for frequent travelers where weather conditions can cause you to pack differently. If you travel long distances on a motorcycle, it would be extremely useful in helping to plan for bad weather. Check out the video below to see the app in action.

Weather on the Way is a free download on the App Store. If you want to upgrade to a Pro subscription, you’ll unlock additional features priced at $0.99 monthly and $9.99 yearly. New users can use Pro for free on five trips, each lasting 24 hours.

