Apple CEO Tim Cook will testify to the House Judiciary Committee today as part of an ongoing investigation into potential antitrust concerns and anti-competitive behavior. Cook will appear alongside Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Head below for the full live blog of today’s hearing.

Prepared remarks

All four of the big tech executives have already shared a copy of their opening prepared remarks for today’s hearing. In Apple’s case, Tim Cook argues that Apple is not a dominant player in any of the markets in which it operates and that the App Store serves as a trusted place for users and developers alike.

The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee has been investigating the digital marketplace since last June.

‘Since last June, the subcommittee has been investigating the dominance of a small number of digital platforms and the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and enforcement,’ House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler and Antitrust Subcommittee chairman David Cicilline said in a joint statement earlier this month.

You can read the full prepared remarks from Cook, Bezos, Pichai, and Zuckerberg below:

How to watch the Tim Cook testimony

The US House will stream today’s hearing live on YouTube. All four of the big tech CEOs will appear in the hearing remotely via video conferencing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch from the US House Judiciary Committee’s YouTube channel. Learn more in our full guide on how to watch right here.

Tim Cook’s testimony: Live blog

New stories will be added to the top, so refresh for the latest.

Rep. Demings questions Pichai about Google’s acquisition and the effects it had on user privacy.

Steube now asks Pichai why his campaign emails are being sent to “Junk” folders for Gmail users.

Rep. Steube questions Google’s Pichai about The Gateway Pundit, a far-right news website. Steube says the website was unavailable via Google Search until recently.

Rep. Jayapal questions Bezos about whether Amazon uses seller data to make competitive products. Bezos says it’s against company policy, but unclear if it’s happened in the past.

We’re back with Rep. Armstrong questioning Pichai about censoring conservative views and whether Google’s size protects it from criticism.

We’ve now entered a 10-minute recess while the committee “fixes a technical feed with one of our witnesses.”

Rep. Raskin asks Zuckerberg about election integrity, white supremacy, and social division in the US. Zuckerberg emphasizes that Facebook has hired over 30,000 people to protect against election interference.

Meanwhile, over in Bezos land:

Jeff Bezos hasn't been asked a single question by Congress yet, so the world's richest man is having a snack… pic.twitter.com/zMZ4iEuHyY — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) July 29, 2020

Rep. Gaetz questions Google’s Pichai about working with the Chinese government, but not the US military.

Rep. Johnson asks “what’s to stop Apple from increasing App Store commissions to 50%?” Cook emphasizes they’ve never raised commissions, and there is a competition for developers. “They can write their apps for Android, Windows, Xbox, Playstation. It’s like a street fight for market share.”

Johnson asks if Apple ever retaliates against developers who speak out about App Store concerns: “We do not retaliate or bully people. It’s strongly against our company culture.”

Johnson asks Cook about Amazon’s agreement with Apple, is this program available to any developer? Cook: “It’s available to anyone meeting the conditions.”

Rep. Johnson: Does Apple treat every app and every developer the same? Cook: “We treat every developer the same. We have open rules. It’s a rigorous process. Because we care about privacy and quality, we do look at every app before it goes on. We apply these rules equally to everyone.”

Rep. Johnson asks Cook about the App Store. “The App Store is a feature of the iPhone, much like the camera is,” Cook says.

Rep. Ken Buck questions Google’s Pichai about the company’s ties to China, the reasoning for dropping out of the JEDI military contract, etc. Rep. Buck also points to the Genius vs Google lyrics disagreement.

Nadler asks Zuckerberg whether Instagram should be broken off as a separate business today if the initial reason for the acquisition was to stifle a potential competitor. Zuckerberg cites unanimous approval from the FTC. “With hindsight, it probably looks obvious that Instagram would have reached the scale that it has today but at the time it was far from obvious. We invested heavily in building up the infrastructure.”

Rep. Nadler now questions Zuckerberg about Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram. Zuckerberg says it was a very successful acquisition, Instagram now reaches more people than ever thought possible. Rep. Nadler references newly-leaked emails that show Zuckerberg was worried “Instagram can hurt” Facebook. “In the space of mobile photos and camera apps, which was growing, they were a competitor,” Zuckerberg says today.

Rep. Sensenbrenner pivots back to censorship. Asks Zuckerberg about censorship of content including hydroxychloroquine, particularly mentioning Donald Trump Jr. Zuckerberg reminds Sensenbrenner that it was Trump Jr.’s Twitter account was reprimanded, not his Facebook account.

Cicilline pushes Pichai on whether Google used web traffic surveillance to find competitive threats: Pichai: “We try to understand trends from data, which we can see, which can be used to improve our products for our users, but we are really focused on improving our products”

Now, it’s time for questioning. First up is Chairman Cicilline, who questions Google’s Pichai about whether or not Google steals content and privileges from other businesses. This is related to allegations from Yelp that Google stole reviews and other content. Pichai: “With respect, I disagree with that characterization.”

Finally, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is delivering his opening statement. Zuckerberg emphasizes that TikTok is the fastest growing platform, iMessage is the biggest messaging platform, and Amazon is the fastest-growing ads platform. Statement by Mark Zuckerberg to the US House Committee on the Judiciary



Third, Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is reading his prepared remarks. “In the more than a decade since the App Store debuted, we have never raised the commission or added a single fee. In fact, we have reduced them for subscriptions and exempted additional categories of apps. The App Store evolves with the times, and every change we have made has been in the direction of providing a better experience for our users and a compelling business opportunity for developers.” Read Tim Cook’s full opening statement to today’s antitrust committee

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is next with opening comments. “Just as American leadership in these areas is not inevitable, we know Google’s continued success is not guaranteed. Google operates in highly competitive and dynamic global markets, in which prices are free or falling, and products are constantly improving.” You can read Pichai’s full prepared remarks here.

Now we’re on to opening comments from the witnesses. First up is Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. “Every day, Amazon competes against large, established players like Target, Costco, Kroger, and, of course, Walmart—a company more than twice Amazon’s size. And while we have always focused on producing a great customer experience for retail sales done primarily online, sales initiated online are now an even larger growth area for other stores.” You can read the full text of his prepared remarks here.

Chairman Cicilline invites the four witnesses to unmute their WebEx stream and swear in:

Opening comments from Rep. Jim Jordan, who apparently forgot this hearing is about antitrust. “I’ll just cut to the chase: big tech is out to get conservatives.” “If it doesn’t end, there have to be consequences.”

Here’s a look at the WebEx setup for this remote hearing:

Now onto Jerry Nadler’s opening comments. “These dominant platforms now comprise the essential infrastructure for the 21st century.

Opening comments from ranking member Jim Sensenbrenner. “Being big is not necessarily bad. In America, you should be rewarded for your success. My colleagues and I have a great interest in what your companies do with that accumulated power.” We also know that the tech marketplace is driven by data — there are

And here we go…kicking off with an opening statement from Chairman David Cicilline emphasizing the bipartisan nature of this investigation. “Our two objectives have been to document competition problems in the digital economy, and to evaluate whether the current antitrust framework is able to properly address them.” “As gatekeepers of the digital economy, these platforms enjoy the power to pick winners and losers, shake down small businesses and enrich themselves while choking off competitors”

President Trump weighs in:

If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK and NO ACTION for years, and the people of our Country are sick and tired of it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

Update: The antitrust hearing has been delayed for approximately 30 minutes, so we now expect a start sometime between 9:30 a.m. PT and 10 a.m. PT/12:30 pm and 1 p.m. ET.

for approximately 30 minutes, so we now expect a start sometime between 9:30 a.m. PT and 10 a.m. PT/12:30 pm and 1 p.m. ET. For a more Google-focused look at today’s hearing, be sure to check out our sister site 9to5Google.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. The process will start with opening remarks from all four of the CEOs: Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.

