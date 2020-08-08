Podcast of the Week: Park Predators

Park Predators is a new crime podcast, but it’s not your typical crime podcast. It’s shot up the charts on Apple Podcasts, and I’ve really enjoyed the past few weeks of new episodes.

Sometimes the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets.

Episode one is “The Hunter (Vogel State Park)”

Gary Michael Hilton went on a killing rampage in national parklands across three states that left a 4-victim body count for authorities to piece together. He used the cover and isolation of park trails and campgrounds to stalk and murder his victims.

Episode two is “The Hitchhiker (Glacier National Park)”

Scott David Steel’s hopscotch pattern of crimes throughout the 1980s and the 2000s that leed investigators down a dark road of robbery, renegade behavior and remorselessness that spanned almost 40 years.

I’ve got the most recent episode at the top of my list to listen to, and I can’t wait to finish it. Park Predators covers crimes in national parks that range from Canada, Hawaii, and everywhere in between. If you are looking for a new show to get started on, subscribe to Park Predators on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castro, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

