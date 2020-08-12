Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 for all users

Apple has just released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 for all users, just one month after the release of iOS 13.6. The update fixes some known issues related to the Exposure Notifications and another one that could make the displays exhibit a green tint.

iOS 13.6 was released in July with Car Key, a digital key that will work for locking, unlocking, and starting supported vehicles. The update also introduced Apple News+ Audio with professionally narrated audio stories curated from the Apple News team to your device. And now Apple is rolling out iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 for all users.

One noteworthy aspect of today’s update is that it fixes a problem that could cause a notable green tint on the screen of some iPhone models, as reported here in June. According to Apple, this problem was caused by a thermal management failure and is now fixed with iOS 13.6.1.

iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 are now available for all Apple devices that are compatible with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Users can install the latest update on their iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad through the Software Update menu in the Settings app. Make sure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network with at least 50% of battery power.

Check out the full release notes of iOS 13.6.1 below:

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: