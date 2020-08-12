Report: iPhone shipments set Q2 US record as competitors see pandemic decline

- Aug. 12th 2020 8:47 am PT

0

A new report today from Canalys shares its estimates for US smartphone shipments. The data shows Apple as the big winner with iPhone sales actually increasing during the pandemic despite the overall smartphone market in the US seeing a drop in shipments.

We’ve seen estimates for Apple’s iPad shipments from Q2 (Apple’s fiscal Q3) which showed impressive growth as high as 34% YoY. Now we’ve got a report from Canalys on iPhone June quarter shipments in the US that show Apple bucked the industry trend of a 5% decline that the firm attributes to the pandemic.

Canalys’ data shows iPhone units in the US growing 10% for Q2 compared to the same period last year for a total of 15 million shipments, a new quarterly record.

Apple and Samsung accounted for seven out of every 10 devices sold, and Apple established a new domestic record in Q2, shipping 15.0 million iPhones. It shipped 15% more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year’s best-seller, the iPhone XR.

In addition to the strong iPhone 11 shipments, Canalys notes the budget-priced iPhone SE as boosting the company’s US market share for the quarter to almost 50%.

Samsung came in second with less than half the shipments iPhone saw at 7.4 million (1% decline) and LG came in third with 3.5 million units (19% decline).

Canalys doesn’t break out Apple’s 15 million unit shipment estimate by iPhone model. But with Apple sharing in its earnings report that iPhone revenue was only up 1.66% and Canalys detailing that the average smartphone sold during Q2 for $503, Apple’s iPhone SE was no doubt a big part of hitting the new US Q2 shipment record.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.