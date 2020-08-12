Apple releases supplemental macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update with 2020 iMac bug fix, more

Apple has released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina 10.15.6 this afternoon, bringing important bug fixes and improvements to Mac users. This update comes one month after the original release of macOS Catalina 10.15.6 and it focuses on resolving a bug related to virtualization apps.

Apple says that the supplemental update released to Mac users today resolves an issue that could occur when using virtualization apps. There’s also a fix for the 2020 iMac, with Apple saying that some users were experiencing a washed out display after waking their machine from sleep.

The release notes for today’s macOS Catalina 10.15.6 update are as follows:

Fixes a stability issue that could occur when running virtualization apps

Resolves an issue where an iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) may appear washed out after waking from sleep

If you’re running macOS Catalina 10.15.6, you can install today’s supplemental update by heading to the System Preferences app on your Mac. Apple has also released iOS 13.6.1 to iPhone users, bringing fixes for the Exposure Notification API, a thermal management bug, and more.

