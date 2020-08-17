Apple’s TestFlight iOS beta distribution app adds icon fit for a Mac, App Clips

- Aug. 17th 2020 10:57 am PT

0

It’s been six or a dozen years since Apple bought TestFlight, the beta software distribution platform for iOS, and there’s still no official TestFlight for Mac for sharing and updating app betas without hunting for obscure computer identifiers. But TestFlight for iPhone and iPad does have a fancy new app icon with a level of detail that would fit right in on the Mac!

TestFlight 2.7 is a standard bug fixes and improvements update. The icon first appeared on the iOS 14 compatible version of TestFlight earlier this summer. Now the version that’s available through the App Store includes the more detailed, propeller inspired TestFlight icon with phases of a blueprint on each blade.

You’ll also find ‘DESIGNED BY APPLE IN CALIFORNIA’ subtly stamped on if you look extremely close on an iPhone or at glance on a Mac-sized display. Just no TestFlight for Mac yet. Send your complaints to Apple Fellow Phil Schiller, who explained the missing app several years ago as due to the volume of beta apps on iOS compared to Mac.

The new TestFlight version also supports App Clips, the mini-app features coming to iOS 14.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

TestFlight

TestFlight

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

Sony RX100 VI

Sony RX100 VI
Beats Powerbeats Pro

Beats Powerbeats Pro