Poll: iPhone 12 display size rumors — which one are you planning to buy?

With this year’s release of the iPhone 12, iPhone buyers will have a new lineup of screen sizes from which to choose. According to a variety of rumors, Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup will consist of a 5.4-inch size, two 6.1-inch options, and a 6.7-inch model. Which iPhone 12 size are you currently planning to buy?

Currently, the iPhone 11 lineup consists of the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max. While the 6.1-inch form factor appears to be here to stay for the iPhone 12 revision, the rest of the lineup is changing.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and one of the 6.1-inch variants are expected to be the lower-end models, while the other 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch are expected to be the “iPhone 12 Pro” choices for consumers. The differentiating factor between this year’s iPhone models will be the camera technology, as the two lower-end models will feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will pack a triple-lens design with a LiDAR Scanner on the back.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, here is how the iPhone 12 lineup will shake out this year:

iPhone 12: 5.4-inch OLED display, dual-camera array, 5G connectivity

iPhone 12 Max: 6.1-inch OLED display, dual-camera array, 5G connectivity

iPhone 12 Pro: 6.1-inch OLED display, triple-lens camera, LiDAR Scanner, 5G connectivity

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6.7-inch OLED display, triple-lens camera, LiDAR Scanner, 5G connectivity

Just earlier this week, we saw a new round of iPhone 12 dummy units hit the web courtesy of an iPhone accessory maker. These images offered a close-up look at the new sizing options, as well as a comparison to the iPhone 4 design and the iPhone 11 design.

One of the more controversial changes with the iPhone 12 this year will certainly be the increased screen size for the iPhone 12 Pro. The 5.8-inch form factor of the iPhone 11 Pro, first introduced with the iPhone X, has proven to be incredibly popular. This year, however, the smallest screen size with all of the other bells and whistles will be 6.1-inches.

Personally, I am currently planning on upgrading to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, although there is a very real possibility that I choose the iPhone 12 Pro this year. In general, I’ve always purchased the largest possible iPhone screen size, but I can’t help but worry that the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be just too big.

What do you think? Which rumored iPhone 12 model are you planning to purchase this fall? Let us know down in the comments and in the poll below.

