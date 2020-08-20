Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.

So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.

Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next, the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications.

In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority. Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.

Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API? States Status Alabama Available (Apple/Google) Alaska Not Available Arizona Available (Apple/Google) Arkansas Not Available California Not Available Colorado Not Available Connecticut Not Available Delaware* Not Available Florida Not Available Georgia Not Available Hawaii Not Available Idaho Not Available Illinois Not Available Indiana Not Available Iowa Not Available Kansas Not Available Kentucky Not Available Louisiana Not Available Maine Not Available Maryland Not Available Massachusetts Not Available Michigan Not Available Minnesota Not Available Mississippi Not Available Missouri Not Available Montana Not Available Nebraska Not Available Nevada Not Available New Hampshire Not Available New Jersey Not Available New Mexico Not Available New York Not Available North Carolina Not Available North Dakota Available (Apple/Google) Ohio Not Available Oklahoma Not Available Oregon Not Available Pennsylvania Will Participate Rhode Island Not Available South Carolina Will Participate South Dakota Not Available Tennessee Not Available Texas Not Available Utah Not Available Vermont Not Available Virginia Available (Apple/Google) Washington Not Available West Virginia Not Available Wisconsin Not Available Wyoming Available (Apple/Google) ‎ 5 of 57 States and Territories Participating *Some states and territories may not opt-in to supporting a contact tracing app that uses Apple and Google’s exposure notification API. ‎‎Latest Update: August 20, 8:00 A.M. PDT

9to5Mac will update this report with new information as it develops over the next several weeks. This page will also be a resource for participating apps by state when more states come online with Exposure Notification apps.

