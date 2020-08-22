Podcast of the Week: Back 2 Brick: Unofficial LEGO Podcast

The popularity of LEGO is unmatched by almost any other collectible out there and it appeals to kids and adults alike. My kids have been into LEGO products as long as I can remember, and if you are as well, you’ll want to check out Back 2 Brick: The Unofficial LEGO Podcast.

Garrett Gourley is an Adult Fan of LEGO® (AFOL) that isn’t just passionate about building LEGO, but talking about them too! Back 2 Brick Podcast is dedicated to, well, everything LEGO! Providing Adult Fans of LEGO listeners with a way to get Back 2 LEGO. With a Just like a brick pin full of mixed parts, Garrett talks about LEGO news, open discussions, solo shows, and builder/collector interviews. Designed for fans to “click” into the LEGO mainstream! Discover the latest news and history and join us on the creative side of life. Get Creative, Get out There, and go Build Something!

The show is a lot of fun, and you can sense Garrett’s passion for the product. If you are new to LEGO, it’s a fun way to learn more about the history as well.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

