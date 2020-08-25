Not Phở app for iPhone teaches you Vietnamese cuisine to cook at home

We’ve all been working from home since earlier in the year, and at the same time, many of us are trying to improve our cooking skills or to get some variety into our meals. If you’re into Vietnamese food, the Not Phở app, available today, is definitely a good place to start.

According to developer Linh Bouniol, the app’s name is playing with the fact that many people can only think of Phở when it comes to Vietnamese cuisine, so she decided to make an app that teaches users how to make other recipes — you won’t find the recipe for making Phở in the app, and that’s intentional.

There are 15 recipes in this app that I grew up with, and collected and modified over the years, to showcase what Vietnamese cuisine is all about. That said, the dishes and recipes presented are just a small sample of Vietnamese culture, and there is still more to be explored. Linh Bouniol, developer.

What I really like about Not Phở — besides the delicious recipes — is its design. Instead of showing just pictures of the dishes and ingredients, it comes with beautiful, custom illustrations and slick animations showing off the finished dishes as well as the individual ingredients. Each recipe includes a description of what it is, the detailed list of ingredients and steps, as well as suggestions on how to best enjoy it. The preparation steps are accompanied by illustrations that animate as you follow the list; it really makes the process a lot more fun.

Not Phở is available in the App Store today as a free download.

