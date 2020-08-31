Apple confirms App Store Connect and TestFlight outage affecting some developers [U]

Apple is experiencing some issues with its developer services this afternoon including App Store Connect and TestFlight.
Update: Apple has fixed the issues.
Apple confirmed the outages that are affecting some developers on its System Status dashboard. The problems popped up around 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET today and are impacting App Store Connect, the App Store Connect API, and TestFlight.
For all three services, Apple notes that “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are working to resolve this issue.”
We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this post as the issues are fixed.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel