Apple confirms App Store Connect and TestFlight outage affecting some developers [U]

Apple is experiencing some issues with its developer services this afternoon including App Store Connect and TestFlight.

Update: Apple has fixed the issues.

Apple confirmed the outages that are affecting some developers on its System Status dashboard. The problems popped up around 11 am PT/ 2 pm ET today and are impacting App Store Connect, the App Store Connect API, and TestFlight.

For all three services, Apple notes that “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are working to resolve this issue.”

We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this post as the issues are fixed.

