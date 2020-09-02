iPad Air is $99 off in today’s best deals, plus MacBooks from $600, Apple Watch bands, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Air at $99 off, plus various MacBooks on sale from $600, and a trio of Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air is on sale

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $550. That’s $99 in savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. You’ll find the same discounts on unlocked Cellular models, as well. Given that Amazon and other retailers are mostly sold out of these models, this is a great chance to save big on one of Apple’s most user-friendly iPads.

Notable specs include a 10.5-inch Retina display with support for True Tone and wide color that’s backed by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. There’s an 8MP camera on the back and a 7MP FaceTime camera on the front alongside up to 10 hours of battery life and support for Apple Pencil.

MacBook Air/Pro deals abound from $600

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished MacBook models from $600. Headlining is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB without Touch Bar for $910. Originally $1,299, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since the spring.

Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro features a Butterfly Keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Upgrade your Apple Watch with three sport bands

Yandu via Amazon offers a 3-pack of Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7. Various colors and sizes are available. Regularly $10, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1.50. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day.

