Apple releases macOS 10.15.6 supplemental update with fixes for iCloud Drive and WiFi

Apple has released another supplemental update for macOS 10.15.6 today with performance improvements and bug fixes. Specifically, this update solves WiFi and iCloud issues that some users were seeing.

Apple released the new macOS 10.15.6 supplemental update today after the last one arrived back in August. Today’s update includes fixes for an iCloud Drive issue that prevented files from syncing properly as well as squashing a bug that prevented Macs from automatically connecting to WiFi networks.

You can check to see if the update has hit your Mac by heading to System Preferences > Software Update.

Today’s macOS 10.15.6 supplemental update is build number 19G2531. Notably, it is showing up in the release channel on Apple’s Developer website, but does have “Beta” at the end of the update in System Preferences for users on the Catalina beta.

It’s unclear if Apple accidentally labeled it as a public release or if it is just rolling out slowly to non-beta users.

This latest update for macOS 10.15.6 comes a month after the previous supplemental update brought fixes for virtualization problems as well as an issue with the 2020 iMac.

These minor tweaks come ahead of Big Sur landing this fall which will bring an overhaul to the macOS design, lots of Safari changes, new widgets, Control Center, improvements to Messages, and much more.

Check out all the major changes coming with macOS Big Sur below:

