Company of Heroes iPhone app now available

As expected, the Company of Heroes iPhone app is now available. It follows the release of the iPad version earlier this year.

The WWII strategy game runs on the iPhone 6S and later …

The app costs $13.99, with all subsequent downloadable content included. These include extra missions and maps. As always with Feral games, the iPhone app is free if you already own the iPad one. A separate Android version is available for selected smartphones.

Feral Interactive says that Company of Heroes is a fast-moving tactical combat game, and that the mobile version is faithful to the original desktop one, with ‘no compromises’ in adapting it for the small screen.

Company of Heroes is the critically acclaimed and enduringly popular World War II game that redefined real-time strategy with a compelling combination of fast-moving campaigns, dynamic combat environments, and advanced squad-based tactics. Command two crack companies of American soldiers and direct an intense campaign in the European Theater of Operations starting with the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Tailored to and optimised for iPad, Company of Heroes features an intuitive user interface for rapid execution of advanced real-time tactics in the heat of battle. Direct squads of US troops against the mighty German Wehrmacht through 15 gritty missions based on some of the most challenging fighting of World War II. Destructible environments let you exploit the battlefield to your best advantage. Company of Heroes offers players an epic WWII campaign, with gameplay comprised of intense squad-based battles that progress from the D-Day landings through to the liberation of Normandy. Designed for phones, this version of the game allows mobile gamers to direct all the action from a user interface highly tailored to touch controls.

The Company of Heroes iPhone app is a $13.99 purchase from the App Store. Check out the trailer below.

