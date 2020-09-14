Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API for COVID-19 contact tracing?

Apple and Google announced plans to build COVID-19 tracing into iPhone and Android operating systems on April 10. The move marked a major partnership between the top two mobile operating system competitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Platform updates to enable the COVID-19 contact tracing feature on iOS and Android were publicly released 40 days later on May 20.
So how do you participate in COVID-19 contact tracing efforts with your smartphone? In this story, 9to5Mac is tracking which U.S. states and territories are using Exposure Notifications API in iOS and Android apps.
Each public health authority in each country or region must first agree to adopt Apple and Google’s Exposure Notification API. Next, the health authority must create an iOS and Android app for their region dedicated to supporting Exposure Notifications.
In the United States, rather than creating a single contact tracing app, the decision to support Exposure Notifications is made by each state’s public health authority. Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are among the first U.S. states to express interest in Apple and Google’s Exposure Notifications API for assisting COVID-19 contact tracing.
|Which U.S. states are using Apple’s Exposure Notification API?
|States
|Status
|Alabama
|Available (Apple/Google)
|Alaska
|Not Available
|Arizona
|Available (Apple/Google)
|Arkansas
|Not Available
|California
|Not Available
|Colorado
|EN Express app in development
|Connecticut
|Not Available
|Delaware
|Available (Apple**/Google)
|Florida
|Not Available
|Georgia
|Not Available
|Hawaii
|Not Available
|Idaho
|Not Available
|Illinois
|Not Available
|Indiana
|Not Available
|Iowa
|Not Available
|Kansas
|Not Available
|Kentucky
|Not Available
|Louisiana
|Not Available
|Maine
|Not Available
|Maryland
|Not Available
|Massachusetts
|Not Available
|Michigan
|Not Available
|Minnesota
|Not Available
|Mississippi
|Not Available
|Missouri
|Not Available
|Montana
|Not Available
|Nebraska
|Not Available
|Nevada
|Available (Apple/Google)
|New Hampshire
|Not Available
|New Jersey
|Not Available
|New Mexico
|Not Available
|New York
|Not Available
|North Carolina
|Not Available
|North Dakota
|Available (Apple/Google)
|Ohio
|Not Available
|Oklahoma
|Not Available
|Oregon
|Not Available
|Pennsylvania
|Will Participate
|Rhode Island
|Not Available
|South Carolina
|Will Participate
|South Dakota
|Not Available
|Tennessee
|Not Available
|Texas
|Not Available
|Utah
|Not Available
|Vermont
|Not Available
|Virginia
|Available (Apple/Google)
|Washington
|Not Available
|West Virginia
|Not Available
|Wisconsin
|Not Available
|Wyoming
|Available (Apple/Google)
|District of Columbia
|Not Available
|7 of 57 States and Territories Participating
|
*Some states and territories may not opt-in to supporting a contact tracing app that uses Apple and Google’s exposure notification API.
**Currently unavailable
|Latest Update: September 14, 1:00 P.M. PDT
