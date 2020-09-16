Apple has officially released its latest software for iPhone with iOS 14 today. While there is a range of compelling new features like home screen widgets, picture in picture support, new compact call interface, redesigned Siri, and much more, is it actually best to hold off on installing it for now? Read on as we consider whether or not you should upgrade to iOS 14.

With the new home screen widgets marking the biggest change to iOS’ user interface since it was introduced over ten years ago along with a host of other long-awaited features like a compact call interface, Siri UI that doesn’t take over your whole screen, and more, it’s certainly tempting to install iOS 14 as soon as possible.

Critical or important apps?

However, there are a few things to consider before upgrading. First, if you have any apps that are critical, check in with the developer to see what they’re saying about iOS 14. If you can’t find any information on the compatibility of specific apps with iOS 14, the safest move is to hold off on installing the iOS upgrade for now.

Notably, while Apple often gives a week’s notice or so to developers at its September event before the public release, this year it surprised many as it announced iOS 14 would roll out the day after the Time Flies event. That’s frustrated developers and some won’t be able to ship their apps with the launch of the new system update.

We’ve also seen issues with specific apps during the beta period, for example if Pokemon Go is an important app to you, you’ll probably want to hold off on upgrading to iOS 14. Developer Niantic shared a tweet last night that said it fixed the issues, but some are reportedly still seeing problems.

Bugs and performance issues

All in all, iOS 14 has been relatively stable and hasn’t seen many bugs or performance issues during the beta period. However, if you’re wanting to play it safe, it could be worth waiting a few days or up to a week or so before installing iOS 14. Last year with iOS 13, Apple released both iOS 13.1 and iOS 13.1.1 within just 8 days. The latter fixed a battery drain issue, Siri bug, and flaw that prevented restoring from a backup.

Wrap-up

iOS 14 is definitely a great update but if you have any concerns about important apps that you absolutely need to work or feel like you’d rather skip any potential early bugs or performance issues, waiting a week or so before installing it is your best bet to make sure all is clear.

However, if you’re eager to try out all the new features and changes and don’t really have any critical apps and don’t mind potential bugs and early problems, go for it. Just be sure to make a fresh backup of your iPhone or iPad first.

To check for iOS 14 when available head to Setting > General > Software Update.

Check out the top iOS 14 features:

Some tweaks have been made since the iOS 14 beta launched but you can get a good feel for everything that’s new in the video below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: