Epic Games has announced in a blog post that Fortnite Save The World will be removed from the Mac on September 23. It says the game ‘will no longer be playable on macOS’ as of that date …

The company of course blames Apple for this, with what seems a rather unconvincing explanation.

Apple is preventing Epic from signing games and patches for distribution on Mac, which ends our ability to develop and offer Fortnite: Save the World for the platform. Specifically, our upcoming v14.20 release will cause bugs for players on v13.40, resulting in a very poor experience. Since we are no longer able to sign updates and release fixes for these issues, beginning September 23, 2020, Fortnite: Save the World will no longer be playable on macOS.

Since Epic has control of the update, it could presumably ensure that it doesn’t cause bugs on earlier versions.

Fortnite Save The World is a paid game, and the company says it will be refunding anyone who bought it in the past year.

We are issuing a refund for all players who purchased any Save the World Founder’s or Starter Packs (including Upgrades) and played Save the World on macOS between September 17, 2019 and September 17, 2020. Additionally, any purchased V-Bucks spent on Llamas on macOS in this period will also be refunded. As of today, September 17, 2020, Save the World Starter Packs will no longer be available for purchase on macOS. Please note: It may take up until October 2, 2020 to receive the refund in your bank account. There’s no action needed on your part to receive the refund and you will retain any previously purchased V-Bucks and items on your account. Players will still be able to play Save the World on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and thanks to cross-progression, your Heroes, Schematics and everything else in your Homebase will automatically transfer across supported platforms.

Apple said in a court filing that Epic’s lawsuit is just a publicity stunt for a game which is falling in popularity, and that Apple platforms are not a big revenue generator for the developer, meaning that it has little to lose from Fortnite being removed from Apple’s app stores.

