Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 8 to developers

Apple today released the eighth beta developer of macOS Big Sur, which is expected to be available to the public sometime later this year. This follows the release of the seventh beta last Thursday, which suggests that Apple is pushing the development process to launch the first public version of macOS Big Sur in the coming weeks.

macOS Big Sur brings a redesigned user interface to the Mac, as well as a new Messages app with screen effects, Control Center, new widgets, and much more. Today’s build number is 20A5374i, while the previous build is 20A5374g.

Developers can update to the seventh beta of macOS Big Sur by heading to the System Preferences application, then looking for the Software Update option. If you don’t immediately see macOS Big Sur beta 8 available for download, keep checking as the update is still rolling out and could take a few minutes to hit your device.

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur beta 8, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

