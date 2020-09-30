Jamf acquires Mondada, creators of Kinobi, to streamline Apple patch management

During VJUNC, Jamf announced the acquisition of Mondada, the creator of Kinobi and Kinobi Pro. They provide solutions in patch management for the Apple products in the enterprise.

We’ve been covering all that’s gone on at the first-ever virtual Jamf Nation User Conference, so check out the information on Jamf Connect 2.0 and all the work Jamf is doing to assist organizations during COVID-19.

Mondada is a five-person company based in Melbourne, Australia that was founded in 2009. Its Kinobi patch management solutions integrate currently with Jamf Pro. It allows organizations to extend Jamf Pro’s built-in patch management tools to include all Mac applications within an organization. Kinobi automates the monitoring and maintenance of app updates.

“Mondada built the Kinobi solution around Apple and Jamf because we believe in the differentiated power of Jamf’s Apple Enterprise Management platform,” said Justin Clark, general manager and co-founder, Mondada. “We are confident that this unique technology will significantly expand and accelerate Jamf’s application lifecycle capabilities in the future.”

“We are excited to welcome Kinobi and the Mondada team to the Jamf family. Together, we will be able to save critical time for IT by streamlining the work required to maintain or update applications on macOS and provide additional visibility for compliance and compatibility while maintaining a seamless end-user experience,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf.

More information will be shared in the future on how Kinobi and Kinobi Pro will integrate with Jamf’s existing products.

