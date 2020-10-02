New ‘Pastel’ widgets make it easy to give your iOS 14 home screen a colorful aesthetic

If you’re looking for new ways to give your iOS 14 home screen a custom aesthetic, the Pastel color palettes application has been updated with new home screen widgets. This allows you to add custom colors and designs directly to your iPhone.

For those unfamiliar, Pastel was developed by Steve Troughton-Smith with the purpose of creating and saving custom color palette collections for projects. The app includes a collection of color palettes built-in, but you can also create your own based on a color picker or hex codes. Today’s update expands on the app’s set of features with support for iOS 14 home screen widgets.

The opportunities here are pretty endless. You can design a widget using the colors of your country’s flag, the colors of your favorite sports team, your favorite color, or anything else. When you open the Pastel application, you’ll see a list of default color palettes, or you can create your own.

Once you’ve designed a color palette in the Pastel application, head back to your iOS 14 home screen, long-press to enter jiggle mode, and look for the “+” button in the upper left-hand corner. Look for the Pastel option from the list of applications and add your preferred widget size to your home screen. From there, you can tap the widget, choose “Edit” and type in the name of the color palette you want to add to your home screen.

Pastel is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, but there is an optional one-time purchase of $4.99 to unlock unlimited palettes.

When combining apps like Pastel with Apple’s iOS 14 widgets, Widgetsmith, and other customization options, it’s easy to give your iPhone home screen a personalized aesthetic. Learn more in our full guide right here. What’s your iOS 14 home screen currently look like? Let us know on Twitter @9to5Mac.

